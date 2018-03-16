ArtStart: The Equus Projects Dance Performance

Friday 3/16/18 & Saturday 3/17/18 at 7:00 pm; Sunday 3/18/18 at 2:00 pm. “The Breaking Ring” will be performed in the gallery spaces at ArtStart with post-performance discussion on Friday and Sunday. The Equus Projects is a NYC dance company known for its indoor and outdoor performances. Donation at the door. Information at artstartrhinelander.org or 715-362-4328.