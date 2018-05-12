Aurora. The Borealis CD Release Concert
Dale's Weston Lanes 5902 Schofield Ave., Weston, Wisconsin 54476
Singer, songwriter, and high school student, Rori Martell, with her new band, "Aurora. The Borealis," will perform. In the course of the project, Rori had the opportunity to work with a professional movie/film company, Winterstate Entertainment, to create and direct a music video. This spectacular video featuring dancer,Lexi Lund, and actor, Beau Jordan, will premiere at the concert. Also performing will be The Ordinary from the Green Bay/Appleton area and WithoutExcuse from Wausau. $6 in advance, $8 at the door. VIP ticket options are available in advance. Auroratheborealis.yapsody.com