John Elder Robison, NY Times bestselling author of "Look Me in the Eye: My Life with Asperger's", autism advocate, and nationally recognized speaker will be spending the evening sharing about his journey with Asperger's and how he overcame enormous odds to lead a fulfilling life..

More details at mcspecialeducation.com or search on Facebook for the "Presentation: John Elder Robison - Author & Autism Advocate" event posted by the Autism Society of Central Wisconsin.