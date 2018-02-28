Presentation: John Elder Robison - Author & Autism Advocate

UW Center for Civic Engagement - James F. Veninga Theater 625 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

John Elder Robison, NY Times bestselling author of "Look Me in the Eye: My Life with Asperger's", autism advocate, and nationally recognized speaker will be spending the evening sharing about his journey with Asperger's and how he overcame enormous odds to lead a fulfilling life..

More details at mcspecialeducation.com or search on Facebook for the "Presentation: John Elder Robison - Author & Autism Advocate" event posted by the Autism Society of Central Wisconsin.

UW Center for Civic Engagement - James F. Veninga Theater 625 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Class-Workshop-Presentation
715-261-1980
