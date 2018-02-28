Presentation: John Elder Robison - Author & Autism Advocate
UW Center for Civic Engagement - James F. Veninga Theater 625 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
John Elder Robison, NY Times bestselling author of "Look Me in the Eye: My Life with Asperger's", autism advocate, and nationally recognized speaker will be spending the evening sharing about his journey with Asperger's and how he overcame enormous odds to lead a fulfilling life..
More details at mcspecialeducation.com or search on Facebook for the "Presentation: John Elder Robison - Author & Autism Advocate" event posted by the Autism Society of Central Wisconsin.
Info
UW Center for Civic Engagement - James F. Veninga Theater 625 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation