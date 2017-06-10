Rockin' Tomahawk 5K/Half Marathon or 1 Mile Fun Run

Google Calendar - Rockin' Tomahawk 5K/Half Marathon or 1 Mile Fun Run - 2017-06-10 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rockin' Tomahawk 5K/Half Marathon or 1 Mile Fun Run - 2017-06-10 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rockin' Tomahawk 5K/Half Marathon or 1 Mile Fun Run - 2017-06-10 08:00:00 iCalendar - Rockin' Tomahawk 5K/Half Marathon or 1 Mile Fun Run - 2017-06-10 08:00:00

Sara Park Activity Center 900 W Somo Ave , Tomahawk, Wisconsin 54487

Professionally timed event on flat and fast course suitable for all abilities. Half Marathon features music throughout the course for entertainment and Rockin’. 8 am Half Marathon, 9 am 5K, 9:45 Kids 1 mile fun run. $35 5K, $40 half marathon team, $55 half marathon. Register at active.com

Info

Sara Park Activity Center 900 W Somo Ave , Tomahawk, Wisconsin 54487 View Map

Outdoors-Spectator Sports

Google Calendar - Rockin' Tomahawk 5K/Half Marathon or 1 Mile Fun Run - 2017-06-10 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rockin' Tomahawk 5K/Half Marathon or 1 Mile Fun Run - 2017-06-10 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rockin' Tomahawk 5K/Half Marathon or 1 Mile Fun Run - 2017-06-10 08:00:00 iCalendar - Rockin' Tomahawk 5K/Half Marathon or 1 Mile Fun Run - 2017-06-10 08:00:00