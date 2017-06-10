Rockin' Tomahawk 5K/Half Marathon or 1 Mile Fun Run
Sara Park Activity Center 900 W Somo Ave , Tomahawk, Wisconsin 54487
Professionally timed event on flat and fast course suitable for all abilities. Half Marathon features music throughout the course for entertainment and Rockin’. 8 am Half Marathon, 9 am 5K, 9:45 Kids 1 mile fun run. $35 5K, $40 half marathon team, $55 half marathon. Register at active.com
