Babysitting Rocks
YWCA 613 Fifth St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Ages 10+ learn first aid, age appropriate fun, decisions under pressure, communication with children and parents, care for infants and young children. 10 am–2:30 pm. $35/ $40. Registration required at 715-842-3381 ext. 101
Info
