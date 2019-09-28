CenterStage Band and Show Choir will present three free performances of "Back to the ’80s" at the Grand Theater in Wausau on September 26, 27, and 28 at 7:30PM. “Back to the ‘80s" will feature members of the choir singing and dancing to iconic songs from the 1980s accompanied by the live band. The show will capture the excitement of the decade and is designed to be enjoyed by audiences of all ages. Free tickets may be picked up in advance at several area businesses or at the door each night. Visit www.centerstagelive.org or Facebook as of September 1 for ticket locations.