"Back to the '8os" by CenterStage Band and Show Choir

to Google Calendar - "Back to the '8os" by CenterStage Band and Show Choir - 2019-09-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Back to the '8os" by CenterStage Band and Show Choir - 2019-09-26 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Back to the '8os" by CenterStage Band and Show Choir - 2019-09-26 19:30:00 iCalendar - "Back to the '8os" by CenterStage Band and Show Choir - 2019-09-26 19:30:00

The Grand Theater 401 N. Fourth St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

CenterStage Band and Show Choir presents three free performances of "Back to the ’80."  Sept. 26, 27, and 28 at 7:30PM. The show features members of the choir singing and dancing to iconic songs from the 1980s accompanied by the live band.  Visit www.centerstagelive.org or Facebook on of 9/1 for ticket locations.

Info

The Grand Theater 401 N. Fourth St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Stage Concert-Theater-Dance
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - "Back to the '8os" by CenterStage Band and Show Choir - 2019-09-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Back to the '8os" by CenterStage Band and Show Choir - 2019-09-26 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Back to the '8os" by CenterStage Band and Show Choir - 2019-09-26 19:30:00 iCalendar - "Back to the '8os" by CenterStage Band and Show Choir - 2019-09-26 19:30:00