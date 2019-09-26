"Back to the '8os" by CenterStage Band and Show Choir
The Grand Theater 401 N. Fourth St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
CenterStage Band and Show Choir presents three free performances of "Back to the ’80." Sept. 26, 27, and 28 at 7:30PM. The show features members of the choir singing and dancing to iconic songs from the 1980s accompanied by the live band. Visit www.centerstagelive.org or Facebook on of 9/1 for ticket locations.
