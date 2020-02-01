UWSP Art Bash
UWSP Noel Fine Arts Center 1800 Portage Street, City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
Theatre & dance performances from UWSP students, artwork for sale, wearable art runway show, dance party, food, more. All proceeds support student scholarships and Arts Bash endowment at UWSP Foundation. 7-10 pm. $35 in advance, $40 at door. Details: artsbash.com, tickets at tickets.uwsp.edu
Info
UWSP Noel Fine Arts Center 1800 Portage Street, City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo