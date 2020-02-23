Retorn to the Fold: Robert J. Lang Artist Residency - From Paper to Steel: Modular Origami Family Workshop

Woodson Art Museum 700 N. 12th St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Fold and interlock paper to create three-dimensional polyhedral. Under age 12 must be accompanied by adult. 2-5 pm. $35 members and adult/ child pairs, $50 non-members and adult/ child pairs. Registration required: 715-845-7010

Woodson Art Museum 700 N. 12th St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Family-Kids-Teens
715-845-7010
