Retorn to the Fold: Robert J. Lang Artist Residency - From Paper to Steel: Modular Origami Family Workshop
Woodson Art Museum 700 N. 12th St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Fold and interlock paper to create three-dimensional polyhedral. Under age 12 must be accompanied by adult. 2-5 pm. $35 members and adult/ child pairs, $50 non-members and adult/ child pairs. Registration required: 715-845-7010
