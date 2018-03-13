We Banjo 3 will perform with Talisk at The Laird Room. We Banjo 3 is one of most innovative and highly respected bands in Ireland today and includes two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley. Featuring banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, percussion and vocals, with music described as “Celtgrass." 7:30 p.m. All ages welcome. Tickets $16.25-21.25. 715-346-4100 or uwsp.edu