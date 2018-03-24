Beginner's Photography Workshop + Collaboration
Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Two-hour event to learn the basics of photography and work hands-on in a comfortable and relaxed setting. Taught by local photographer, Kristen Carlson, this workshop will help you move away from Auto Mode and into Manual Mode where you have greater control over your camera. For any beginner photographer. Bring your camera (DSLR or point-and-shoot), notepad, pen or pencil. Fee.
Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
