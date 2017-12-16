Beginner's Photography Workshop + Collaboration
YWCA 613 Fifth St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Local photographer and blogger Kristen Carlson teaches a beginner's photography workshop. Learn the basics of photography and connect with other photographers. Part of the workshop will be a lecture with students taking notes and looking at your camera. The second part will be hands-on, where you will be able to practice shooting inside. For any beginning photographer. Bring: your camera (DSLR or point-and-shoot), notepad, pen or pencil
