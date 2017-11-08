The Beginning of the End of Home....
Hollis Hammonds, Drawing and Painting Artist Residency. The work of UWMC drawing and painting students will complement Hammonds’ work and be on display as well.
Exhibit, November 6 – 9, 8 am – 5 pm. Ahrnsbrak Gallery (room 181).
Artist Presentations, November 9, 12:15, Gallery Walk, Ahrnsbrak Gallery (room 181)
7 pm, Presentation Auditorium (room 133)
All events are free and open to the public
UW-Marathon County 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
