Jazz Ensemble

to Google Calendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2018-01-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2018-01-23 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2018-01-23 18:00:00 iCalendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2018-01-23 18:00:00

UWMC 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

University students and community members perform big band jazz. 6-7:40 pm. $15. Register: ce.uwc.edu/Wausau

Info
UWMC 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation
to Google Calendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2018-01-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2018-01-23 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2018-01-23 18:00:00 iCalendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2018-01-23 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2018-01-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2018-01-30 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2018-01-30 18:00:00 iCalendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2018-01-30 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2018-02-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2018-02-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2018-02-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2018-02-06 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2018-02-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2018-02-13 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2018-02-13 18:00:00 iCalendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2018-02-13 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2018-02-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2018-02-20 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2018-02-20 18:00:00 iCalendar - Jazz Ensemble - 2018-02-20 18:00:00