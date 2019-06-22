Bikes and Brunch

Beautiful bike and brunch ride on the scenic River Bend Trail along the Wisconsin River including Council Grounds State Park and the streets of Merrill. 5 mile or 12 mile course. Start with yoga stretches; includes brunch items served at the course stops. Check-in begins at 9 am, yoga 9:15 am, ride starts at 9:30 am. Self-guided course open until Noon. Both courses will start and end at the Agra Pavilion. Rain or shine. $15 person, $30 up to a family of 4 with $5 for each additional child. All proceeds support the River Bend Trail. Visit at our River Bend Trail Facebook page or 715-539-1360.