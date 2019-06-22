Bikes and Brunch
Agra Pavilion 400 S. Park Street, City of Merrill, Wisconsin 54452
Beautiful bike and brunch ride on the scenic River Bend Trail along the Wisconsin River including Council Grounds State Park and the streets of Merrill. 5 mile or 12 mile course. Start with yoga stretches; includes brunch items served at the course stops. Check-in begins at 9 am, yoga 9:15 am, ride starts at 9:30 am. Self-guided course open until Noon. Both courses will start and end at the Agra Pavilion. Rain or shine. $15 person, $30 up to a family of 4 with $5 for each additional child. All proceeds support the River Bend Trail. Visit at our River Bend Trail Facebook page or 715-539-1360.