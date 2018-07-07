Bill Jamerson: A Musical Tribute to the Civilian Conservation Corps
Rib Mountain Amphitheater 4200 Park Road, City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Fun look at Federal Works Program that gave employment to 3.5 million men in the 1930’s. Presented by Friends of Rib Mountain State Park. Rain location: Friends Gathering Space. Free, vehicles need state park sticker. 6-7:30 pm. Free. 715-842-2522
