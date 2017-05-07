Blessings in a Backpack - Girls Night Out

Wausau Country Club 208 Country Club Rd., Schofield, Wisconsin 54474

All proceeds benefit the local chapter of Blessings in Backpack which provides weekend meals to under-served children in our area. Raffle prizes, goody bags, live music, silent auction and more.

Wear your derby hat! $45 in advance, $55 at the door. or more information and to purchase tickets, email: contact@bibdcewausau.org or call 715.551.5037

715.551.5037

