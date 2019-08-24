Bluegrass in the Pines

Rosholt Fair Park 186 E. Forest Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54473

Non-stop festival with bands from around Wis. and U.S., includes Art Stevenson & High Water (pictured), Audie Blaylock & Red Line, Star Valley Ramblers, Sparetime Bluegrass, Noah John & Ringing Iron, Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers, Sloppy Joe, Unrelated Brothers, Goodtime Specials, Silver River Band.  Thurs. 8 pm; Fri.-Sat. noon-midnight. Thurs. $10; Fri. & Sat. $20. highwatermusic.com 

