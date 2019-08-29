Jackpine Jamboree

Wildlife Campground N4602 Willow Lane, Birnamwood, Wisconsin 54414

Bluegrass fest with music from Sloppy Joe, Tuck Pence, Yankee Coalition, Armchair Boogie and two nights of Horseshoes & Hand Grenades. Held rain or shine. Gates open 10 am Thurs. $70 weekend in advance, $80 gate or $30 per day. Free ages 12 and under with paying adult. Details and lineup: Jackpinejamboree.com

Wildlife Campground N4602 Willow Lane, Birnamwood, Wisconsin 54414
