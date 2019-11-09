BodyLabUSA Holistic Healing & Psychic Fair

𝗪𝗔𝗨𝗦𝗔𝗨, 𝗪𝗜 - We are coming to you on November 9th, 2019, 10am-5pm at Jefferson Street Inn! Come to explore everything Spiritual and Holistic. We will have a variety of vendors offering Psychic, Mediumship, Tarot, & Angel Readings, Aura Photos, Various types of Energy Healers, Crystals, Gemstones, Essential Oils and much much more. We will also have a Group Gallery with Psychic Medium Tami Muska-Flach, as well as 5 FREE Lectures. $5 Entrance Fee. FREE gift/swag bags to the first 25 people. We have something for everyone.