What's New Walk
Stevens Point Brewery 2617 Water St., City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
Walk on the newest trails in the Stevens Point area. A more scenic portion of the Green Circle Trail's Paper Mill segment and the Schrader Connection trail will debut.The event will kick-off with a brief program near the Stevens Point Brewery, before heading out on the 4-mile out-and-back route. All are welcome. Free and open to the public.
Info
Stevens Point Brewery 2617 Water St., City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo, Outdoors-Spectator Sports