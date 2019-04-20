What's New Walk

Stevens Point Brewery 2617 Water St., City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481

Walk on the newest trails in the Stevens Point area. A more scenic portion of the Green Circle Trail's Paper Mill segment and the Schrader Connection trail will debut.The event will kick-off with a brief program near the Stevens Point Brewery, before heading out on the 4-mile out-and-back route. All are welcome. Free and open to the public.  

Info

Stevens Point Brewery 2617 Water St., City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
Festival-Event-Expo, Outdoors-Spectator Sports
