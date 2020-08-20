Booze & Botany

Timekeepers Distillery 720 Grant St, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Join Wausau mixologists for the third year of craft cocktails created with a selection of fresh and unique ingredients. Featuring bartending experts from Timekeeper Distillery, Red Eye Brewing Co,. Siren Shrub, and Great Northern Distillery.

Tickets available for Monk Gardens members starting July 1; nonmembers starting July 15. $40 ONLINE SALES ONLY.

Timekeepers Distillery 720 Grant St, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
715-261-6264
