Boulder Junction Wine Walk

Businesses in charming downtown Boulder Junction invite you to welcome in the summer at the Wine Walk. 4 pm to 8 pm. Stroll from shop to shop, and a few restaurants too, while sampling a variety of wine and appetizers in various businesses in the shopping district. Tickets may be purchased in advance on boulderjct.org or at the Boulder Junction Chamber. Cost is $30.00 per ticket. Ticket holders must be 21 and over. For those not wishing to sample wines, but would like to participate, they may purchase a designated driver ticket for $10. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the event for $35.00 per ticket. Contact: Boulder Junction Chamber, (715) 385-2400 or boulderjct.org