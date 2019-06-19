Boulder Junction Wine Walk

Boulder Junction Main Street Stage , Boulder Junction, Wisconsin 54512

Welcome summer at the inaugural Wine Walk - stroll from shop to shop while sampling a variety of wine and appetizers. Tickets on sale on Fri., 5/24 at 9am. $30.00.  21+.  For those not wishing to sample wines, but would like to participate, they may purchase a designated driver ticket for $10. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the event for $35.  All ticket holders will be in a drawing for a prize package of gift certificates to participating businesses valued at $150. 715-385-2400.

Info

Boulder Junction Main Street Stage , Boulder Junction, Wisconsin 54512 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo
715-385-2400
