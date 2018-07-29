Bowl with the Band - Wayland

Coral Lanes 1025 E. Grand Ave., Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474

Bowl with the nationally touring band, Wayland, and raise money for Star Treatments (startreatments.org). Pre-registration needed. Incl.for $25: bowling with Wayland, autograph session, dinner, raffles/silent auctions and an acoustic show with the band. All proceeds benefit Star Treatments, a non-profit organization founded by Matt DiRito of Pop Evil, that provides VIP transportation to children battling cancer. If you can't make it to bowling, the concert is open to the public for just $10. Contact bowlwiththeband@hotmail.com to purchase your tickets or for more information. 715-342-4807

Coral Lanes 1025 E. Grand Ave., Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474
715-342-4807
