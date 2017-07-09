Bowl with the Band - Wayland

Chance to bowl with the nationally touring band, Wayland, and raise money for Star Treatments (startreatments.org). Included for $25: bowling with Wayland, autograph session, dinner, raffles and a one-hour acoustic show with the band. All proceeds benefit Star Treatments, a non-profit organization founded by Matt DiRito of Pop Evil, that provides VIP transportation to children battling cancer. If you can't make it to bowling, the concert is open to the public for just $10.

**Special 2 for 1 Offer** Purchase tickets to both Bowl with the Band w/Royal Bliss on June 25 and Bowl with the Band w/Wayland on July 9 and get $5 off. $45 total for both events! Concert only tickets just $15 for both bands!

Contact bowlwiththeband@hotmail.com to purchase your tickets or for more information.