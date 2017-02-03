Bowl for Kids Sake- Wausau

to Google Calendar - Bowl for Kids Sake- Wausau - 2017-02-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bowl for Kids Sake- Wausau - 2017-02-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bowl for Kids Sake- Wausau - 2017-02-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Bowl for Kids Sake- Wausau - 2017-02-03 19:00:00

Dale's Weston Lanes 5902 Schofield Ave., Weston, Wisconsin 54476

Join Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin and bowl in their biggest fundraiser of the year- Bowl for Kids' Sake. This year theme is "A Night at the Movies - Now Showing - Youth Mentoring." Dress as your favorite movie character while raising funds to support youth mentoring in OUR community. To learn more or register your team, please visit www.bowlforkidswausau.com

Info

Dale's Weston Lanes 5902 Schofield Ave., Weston, Wisconsin 54476 View Map

Volunteer-Giving

Visit Event Website

715-848-7207

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Bowl for Kids Sake- Wausau - 2017-02-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bowl for Kids Sake- Wausau - 2017-02-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bowl for Kids Sake- Wausau - 2017-02-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Bowl for Kids Sake- Wausau - 2017-02-03 19:00:00