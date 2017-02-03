Bowl for Kids Sake- Wausau
Dale's Weston Lanes 5902 Schofield Ave., Weston, Wisconsin 54476
Join Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin and bowl in their biggest fundraiser of the year- Bowl for Kids' Sake. This year theme is "A Night at the Movies - Now Showing - Youth Mentoring." Dress as your favorite movie character while raising funds to support youth mentoring in OUR community. To learn more or register your team, please visit www.bowlforkidswausau.com
