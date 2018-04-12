Joseph and the Amazon Techncolor Dreamcoat
The Grand Theater 401 N. Fourth St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Wausau Community Theatre presents the acclaimed musical reimagining of the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers and the coat of many colors. Thurs. 6:30 pm; Fri.-Sat. 7:30 pm; Sat. 2 pm. Advance $22 adult, $18 college, senior and military, $14 youth (prices $3 more at door). Tickets: 715-842-0988, grandtheater.org
