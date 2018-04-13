Joseph and the Amazon Techncolor Dreamcoat

Google Calendar - Joseph and the Amazon Techncolor Dreamcoat - 2018-04-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Joseph and the Amazon Techncolor Dreamcoat - 2018-04-13 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Joseph and the Amazon Techncolor Dreamcoat - 2018-04-13 19:30:00 iCalendar - Joseph and the Amazon Techncolor Dreamcoat - 2018-04-13 19:30:00

The Grand Theater 401 N. Fourth St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Wausau Community Theatre presents the acclaimed musical reimagining of the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers and the coat of many colors. Thurs. 6:30 pm; Fri.-Sat. 7:30 pm; Sat. 2 pm. Advance $22 adult, $18 college, senior and military, $14 youth (prices $3 more at door). Tickets: 715-842-0988, grandtheater.org

Info
The Grand Theater 401 N. Fourth St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Stage Concert-Theater-Dance
Google Calendar - Joseph and the Amazon Techncolor Dreamcoat - 2018-04-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Joseph and the Amazon Techncolor Dreamcoat - 2018-04-13 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Joseph and the Amazon Techncolor Dreamcoat - 2018-04-13 19:30:00 iCalendar - Joseph and the Amazon Techncolor Dreamcoat - 2018-04-13 19:30:00