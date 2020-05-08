The Branch Demo Day - 2020

UW Center for Civic Engagement - James F. Veninga Theater 625 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

Learn about The Branch, a collaborative initiative to build business and retain talent in central Wisconsin. Event includes presentations by students on their corporate innovation projects for Church Mutual Insurance Company, Ruder Ware and Westphal Staffing. 2-4 pm. 715-848-5947

UW Center for Civic Engagement - James F. Veninga Theater 625 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Civic-Professional-Business, Festival-Event-Expo
715-848-5947
