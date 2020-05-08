The Branch Demo Day - 2020
UW Center for Civic Engagement - James F. Veninga Theater 625 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Learn about The Branch, a collaborative initiative to build business and retain talent in central Wisconsin. Event includes presentations by students on their corporate innovation projects for Church Mutual Insurance Company, Ruder Ware and Westphal Staffing. 2-4 pm. 715-848-5947
Info
UW Center for Civic Engagement - James F. Veninga Theater 625 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Civic-Professional-Business, Festival-Event-Expo