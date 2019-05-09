Bridge to Empowerment - A Women's Read

to Google Calendar - Bridge to Empowerment - A Women's Read - 2019-05-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bridge to Empowerment - A Women's Read - 2019-05-09 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bridge to Empowerment - A Women's Read - 2019-05-09 18:00:00 iCalendar - Bridge to Empowerment - A Women's Read - 2019-05-09 18:00:00

MCDEVCO, Inc. 1415 Merrill Ave, City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

Read and discuss John C. Maxwell’s New Book – Leader Shift, offering a refreshing option for business women who want to connect with other female entrepreneurs. You will need to purchase your own book. This event is taking place on May 9, 16, 23, and 30th. 6-7 pm. 715.298.0084

Info

MCDEVCO, Inc. 1415 Merrill Ave, City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Civic-Professional-Business, Class-Workshop-Presentation
715.298.0084
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Bridge to Empowerment - A Women's Read - 2019-05-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bridge to Empowerment - A Women's Read - 2019-05-09 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bridge to Empowerment - A Women's Read - 2019-05-09 18:00:00 iCalendar - Bridge to Empowerment - A Women's Read - 2019-05-09 18:00:00