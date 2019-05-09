Bridge to Empowerment - A Women's Read
MCDEVCO, Inc. 1415 Merrill Ave, City of Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Read and discuss John C. Maxwell’s New Book – Leader Shift, offering a refreshing option for business women who want to connect with other female entrepreneurs. You will need to purchase your own book. This event is taking place on May 9, 16, 23, and 30th. 6-7 pm. 715.298.0084
