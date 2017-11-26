Brunch Fundraiser and Annual Openhouse
The Open Door of Marathon County 319 319 Fourth Street Suite 2, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
The Hanging of the Greens Brunch located at St. Paul's United Church of Christ 426 Washington St from 8 am to Noon . The Annual Open House for The Open Door of Marathon County (located behind the church) from 10 am to 2pm. We are celebrating the beginning of our 8th year here at The Open Door. Thank you!
Info
The Open Door of Marathon County 319 319 Fourth Street Suite 2, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Art Exhibits-Events, Volunteer-Giving