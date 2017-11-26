Brunch Fundraiser and Annual Openhouse

to Google Calendar - Brunch Fundraiser and Annual Openhouse - 2017-11-26 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brunch Fundraiser and Annual Openhouse - 2017-11-26 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brunch Fundraiser and Annual Openhouse - 2017-11-26 08:00:00 iCalendar - Brunch Fundraiser and Annual Openhouse - 2017-11-26 08:00:00

The Open Door of Marathon County 319 319 Fourth Street Suite 2, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

The Hanging of the Greens Brunch located at St. Paul's United Church of Christ 426 Washington St from 8 am to Noon . The Annual Open House for The Open Door of Marathon County (located behind the church) from 10 am to 2pm. We are celebrating the beginning of our 8th year here at The Open Door. Thank you!

Info
The Open Door of Marathon County 319 319 Fourth Street Suite 2, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Art Exhibits-Events, Volunteer-Giving
715-848-4044
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Brunch Fundraiser and Annual Openhouse - 2017-11-26 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brunch Fundraiser and Annual Openhouse - 2017-11-26 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brunch Fundraiser and Annual Openhouse - 2017-11-26 08:00:00 iCalendar - Brunch Fundraiser and Annual Openhouse - 2017-11-26 08:00:00