Beauty and the Beast
Sentry Theater @ 1800 1800 N. Point Drive, Wausau, Wisconsin 54481
Presented by Playhouse Theater Group of Central Wis., based on the Disney musical animated hit: A young prince and his castle's servants are cursed, then meet Belle who draws the cold-hearted Beast out of his isolation. Fri.-Sat. 7 pm; Sat. 2 pm. $12 adults, $10 children & seniors. Tickets: playhousetheatergroup.com
Info
Sentry Theater @ 1800 1800 N. Point Drive, Wausau, Wisconsin 54481
Stage Concert-Theater-Dance