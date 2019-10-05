Bull Falls Harley-Davidson of Wausau Grand Opening

Celebrate with savings on all H-D® licensed products. First 200 people through the doorl get a free gift. Free Bull Falls Brewery beer and Brats, kids bounce house, door prizes, live music (12-4 pm). Book signing by Paula O'kray and her book Kickstands Up!: Two Weeks and 4,100 miles with the Women's Freedom Ride. Also judging of our Vintage Photo Contest and photos with our Bull Falls Harley-Davidson Pinup Ladies!