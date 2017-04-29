The brewmasters of Bull Falls Homebrew Depot will take your brewing knowledge to the boiling point. Join us amongst the kettles of Bull Falls Brewery for a hopped up experience that actually makes you a part of the brewing process. This event is capped at 25 total attendees. MUST REGISTER IN ADVANCE HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bull-falls-homebrew-workshop-tickets-32976012140