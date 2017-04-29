Bull Falls Homebrew Workshop

Bull Falls Brewery 901 E. Thomas St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

The brewmasters of Bull Falls Homebrew Depot will take your brewing knowledge to the boiling point. Join us amongst the kettles of Bull Falls Brewery for a hopped up experience that actually makes you a part of the brewing process. This event is capped at 25 total attendees. MUST REGISTER IN ADVANCE HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bull-falls-homebrew-workshop-tickets-32976012140

Bull Falls Brewery 901 E. Thomas St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

