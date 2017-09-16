Bull Falls Oktoberfest

Munich-style Oktoberfest Theme featuring the Bull Falls Blasmusikanten playing authentic German and Czech brass band music and Neal Zunker & The Music Connection playing entertaining and dancing music. Oktoberfest-inspired food will be served by the 2510 Restaurant. Great brews, wine, and soda available with Ceremonial Keg Tapping of the Made In The Shade Ginseng beer at 1:45 p.m.