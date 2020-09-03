Business EXPO 2020

Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center 10101 Market Street, Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474

A "can't miss" event! Take advantage of this opportunity to grow your business network by connecting with hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of attendees. The largest business tradeshow in Wisconsin! Visit our EXPO Map and Exhibitor Listing for a list of exhibitors. https://www.wausauchamber.com/events/details/business-expo-2020-attendees-2020-09-03-12591

Info

Civic-Professional-Business
715-848-5953
