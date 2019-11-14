Business PM - Holiday Inn Express, Weston
Holiday Inn Express & Suites 4210 Barbican Avenue , Wausau, Wisconsin 54476
Fun, relaxed networking program to showcase member's facilities and present their business to members and non-members. Food, beverages and door prizes. Must be 21 to attend and be present to win door prizes. $10 members (online), $20 members (at the door), $25 non-members (online), $35 non-members (at the door). 5-7 pm. 715-848-5966
Info
Holiday Inn Express & Suites 4210 Barbican Avenue , Wausau, Wisconsin 54476 View Map
Civic-Professional-Business