Business networking program of the Chamber of Commerce and SC Swiderski. Great food, beverages and door prizes; must be 21 to attend and be present to win door prizes. $10 members (online), $20 members (at the door), $25 non-members (online), $35 non-members (at the door). To register, visit: wausauchamber.com/events/details/business-pm-sc-swiderski-urban-west-2019-09-24-12294