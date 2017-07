Fri. Big 8 & Some Support Divisions; Sat. SLM (4 Tire) & Some Support Divisions. Fri. 4:30 fan gates open, 7 pm race begins; Sat. 3:30 pm fan gates open, 6 pm race begins. $15 adults, $5 12 and under, free 5 and under. 715-212-9006, Stateparkspedway.com