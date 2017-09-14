Call for Artists - Tell Tale Arts: A Vision of the Macabre

The Chestnut Center for the Arts is seeking entries for our first annual Tell Tale Arts: A Vision of the Macabre juried exhibition celebrating the spooky, the creepy, the ghastly and the whimsical aspects of “All Hallows Eve”. Artists of all ages are welcome to submit any 2D and 3D media type by September 25. Entries should be appropriate for PG-13 audiences.

Interested artists may submit up to five images with a completed entry form, recent artist statement and entry fee, $16.74 non-refundable ($15 + Eventbrite services fee of $1.74). All entries, regardless of media type, must be sent as jpgs with a file size no larger 3MB to adam.smrcka@chestnutarts.org. An email receipt will be sent once application materials are received.