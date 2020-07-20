IT Camp: Video Camp Programming (Middle School)

UW-Stevens Point 2100 Main , City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481

IT Camp: Video Game Programming has moved online this summer!​

Learn how to code, develop, and program your own video game! Camps "A" will learn the basics of computer and game programming using GDevelop. No previous experience is necessary. Camps "B" require some coding and/or game development experience. You will use advanced concepts in game design such as 3D elements and coding using C++. Various programs will be used such as Unity, GameMaker Studio, and Unreal Engine.

Session A will be held July 20-24

Session B will be held July 27-31

Visit our website for more information or to register!

https://www.uwsp.edu/conted/Pages/IT-Camp.aspx

UW-Stevens Point 2100 Main , City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
