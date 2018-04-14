Casa Hogar Orphanage Mission Donations Drive
Holy Name of Jesus Parish So 9th Ave 1104 So 9th Ave, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Youth Ministry Mission team is gathering donations of items needed for the children at the orphanage in Lurin, Peru. Clothing, first aid supplies, sports equipment, toys, and school supplies are needed. Monetary donations appreciated and will be used to purchase items the orphanage needs. 715-842-4543
