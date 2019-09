Jay's Ride

Bike ride or 5K run/ walk with raffles, family friendly magician and live music by Rising Phoenix at 8 pm. Honors memory of Jason Weiland with proceeds supporting Weiland Criminal Justice Scholarship at NTC and Crossroads K9’s for Cops. 1:30 pm bike ride, 5 pm 5K. $20 ages 16+, $15 ages 10-15, free ages 9 and under. Details: Jaysride1274.com