Catholic Charities Lenten Luncheon

to Google Calendar - Catholic Charities Lenten Luncheon - 2018-03-21 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Catholic Charities Lenten Luncheon - 2018-03-21 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Catholic Charities Lenten Luncheon - 2018-03-21 11:30:00 iCalendar - Catholic Charities Lenten Luncheon - 2018-03-21 11:30:00

St. Michael's Church 619 Stark St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Catholic Charities 7th Annual Wausau Lenten Luncheon honoring our 2018 "In My Name" Award Recipient. This award is given in recognition of individuals, parishes, or organizations who perform works of charity for others. This year's recipient is the B.A. and Esther Greenheck Foundation.  ccise.org, 608-519-8002

Info
St. Michael's Church 619 Stark St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo, Volunteer-Giving
608-519-8002
to Google Calendar - Catholic Charities Lenten Luncheon - 2018-03-21 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Catholic Charities Lenten Luncheon - 2018-03-21 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Catholic Charities Lenten Luncheon - 2018-03-21 11:30:00 iCalendar - Catholic Charities Lenten Luncheon - 2018-03-21 11:30:00