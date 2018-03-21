Catholic Charities Lenten Luncheon
St. Michael's Church 619 Stark St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Catholic Charities 7th Annual Wausau Lenten Luncheon honoring our 2018 "In My Name" Award Recipient. This award is given in recognition of individuals, parishes, or organizations who perform works of charity for others. This year's recipient is the B.A. and Esther Greenheck Foundation. ccise.org, 608-519-8002
