Celebrating the Family

Lincoln County Citizens for Decency White Ribbons Against Pornography event. Free family portrait, by reservation, from 5-6:15 p.m. on-site. Buffet supper, $5 per person, 5 and under free. Message by Pastor Charles Scheele, martial arts presentation by Kesh Pillai and Likes Black Belt Academy students. Refreshments, music, prizes, and fun, babysitting available. Call 715-536-4126 by October 19th for portrait/supper.