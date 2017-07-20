Celebration of Freedom: The Traveling Vietnam Wall

Join us for the Celebration of Freedom as we honor all who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country’s freedom. The entire community is encouraged to come out and pay respect to our nation’s heroes. The memorial will open at noon on Thursday, July 20th, and be available to view 24 hours a day until 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 23rd.In addition to the memorial, each day will feature ceremonies and displays to celebrate our freedom. WausauHomes.com/freedom