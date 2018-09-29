Music of the Movies
The Grand Theater 401 N. Fourth St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Three free performances September 27, 28, and 29. Features members of the choir singing and dancing to iconic movie songs accompanied by the live band. Designed to be enjoyed by audiences of all ages. Free tickets may be picked up in advance at several area businesses or at the door each night. Visit www.centerstagelive.org or Facebook as of September 1 for ticket locations.
