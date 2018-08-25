The Central American Martyrs with Fr. Tom Lindner

Fr. Tom Lindner presents, "The Central American Martyrs" part of our series called Know Your Faith. Throughout the 1980's and 90's countless faithful woman and men lost their lives during civil unrest in Central America, particularly in Guatemala and El Salvador. These martyrs include the newly beatified Blessed Stanley Rother and Central Wisconsin's own Brother James Miller. Drawing upon his experience visiting shrines of these martyrs, Fr. Lindner shares their stories of courage and love. Free. 715-433-2236