Central Moraines Chapter Hike-A-Thon
Ice Age National Scenic Trail 2548 Hatchery Road, Aniwa, Wisconsin
Join us for a 2.6 or 5.7 mile hike through the Plover River Segment of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. Free parking, refreshments, and shuttles provided between 9 am to 12 pm. A tax deductible donation of $20 per person or $30 per family is appreciated. All proceeds go towards maintaining and creating this beautiful trail. 715-571-6917
